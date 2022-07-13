How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center) reacts after dousing left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left) and his interpreter Hector Lebrun (right) with water following a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 12, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center) reacts after dousing left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left) and his interpreter Hector Lebrun (right) with water following a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .259 batting average is second-best in the majors.
  • The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 401, 4.6 per game.
  • The Blue Jays' .325 on-base percentage ranks third-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 413.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with 19 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 54.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Guerrero's home runs rank him 14th, and his RBI tally places him 18th.
  • George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .250.
  • Springer is 21st in home runs and 66th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays with a team-high batting average of .312.
  • Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .260.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 28 and runs batted in with 57.
  • In all of the major leagues, Schwarber ranks second in homers and 11th in RBI.
  • Hoskins has 81 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 this season.
  • Hoskins is currently 18th in home runs and 51st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 85 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.297/.375.
  • Odubel Herrera has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .392 on the year.

Blue Jays and Phillies Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

L 8-3

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

L 5-2

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/10/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Home

7/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/16/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/17/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

W 1-0

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

L 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 12, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 12, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 12, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center) reacts after dousing left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left) and his interpreter Hector Lebrun (right) with water following a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center) reacts after dousing left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left) and his interpreter Hector Lebrun (right) with water following a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Blue Jays: Stream MLB live, TV channel

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays: Stream MLB Live

By Brandon Rush11 minutes ago
USATSI_18690041
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Jazz: Stream NBA Summer League Live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy