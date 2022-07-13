How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Blue Jays vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .259 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 401, 4.6 per game.
- The Blue Jays' .325 on-base percentage ranks third-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 413.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with 19 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 54.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Guerrero's home runs rank him 14th, and his RBI tally places him 18th.
- George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .250.
- Springer is 21st in home runs and 66th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays with a team-high batting average of .312.
- Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .260.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 28 and runs batted in with 57.
- In all of the major leagues, Schwarber ranks second in homers and 11th in RBI.
- Hoskins has 81 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 this season.
- Hoskins is currently 18th in home runs and 51st in RBI in the big leagues.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 85 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.297/.375.
- Odubel Herrera has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .392 on the year.
Blue Jays and Phillies Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Mariners
L 8-3
Away
7/8/2022
Mariners
L 5-2
Away
7/9/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/10/2022
Mariners
L 6-5
Away
7/12/2022
Phillies
W 4-3
Home
7/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/16/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/17/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/22/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Cardinals
W 2-0
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
W 1-0
Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
L 6-1
Away
7/12/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
7/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)