How to Watch Pirates at Marlins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Marlins will try to deny the Pirates the series win on Wednesday in Miami.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (38-50) are on the road in Miami and will play the third of four games against the Marlins (41-45) tonight. The Pirates lead the series 2-0.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Pittsburgh has now won four in a row after beating the Brewers in the final two games of their series and beating the Marlins in the first two games. Game one with the Marlins resulted in a 5-1 win for the Pirates. Game two was much closer with a 3-2 win, but a win is a win when you're trying to move up in the standings.

In Tuesday's game, Jake Marisnick put the Pirates on the board first with a solo home run in the top of the third inning. Joey Wendle answered in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly to tie things up. Oneil Cruz put the Pirates back on top with an RBI triple in the top of the fifth and Jason Delay followed with an RBI single to put the Pirates up by two runs.

Nick Fortes brought home one more run for the Marlins with an RBI in the bottom of the fifth, but neither team was able to produce anymore runs in the game, resulting in the 3-2 victory for Pittsburgh.

Today, the Pirates will look to make it five in a row, while the Marlins will look for a win to close the gap with the Phillies.

Regional restrictions may apply.