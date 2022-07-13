How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at bat in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz head into the third of a four-game series against Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

The Marlins are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (362 total).

The Marlins are 23rd in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 324 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Marlins Impact Players

Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-high batting average of .296.

Cooper's home runs rank him 142nd in the majors, and he is 66th in RBI.

Miguel Rojas is hitting .240 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Rojas is 170th in home runs in baseball and 220th in RBI.

Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while batting .245.

Jon Berti is batting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .250 with four home runs and 26 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

In all of baseball, Hayes ranks 233rd in home runs and 162nd in RBI.

Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .238 with 12 homers.

Vogelbach is 55th in home runs and 127th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Jack Suwinski has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .201/.286/.434.

Michael Chavis has 55 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 7/9/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 7/11/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Home 7/12/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Pirates - Home 7/14/2022 Pirates - Home 7/15/2022 Phillies - Home 7/16/2022 Phillies - Home 7/17/2022 Phillies - Home 7/21/2022 Rangers - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Brewers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Away 7/10/2022 Brewers W 8-6 Away 7/11/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 7/12/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Marlins - Away 7/14/2022 Marlins - Away 7/15/2022 Rockies - Away 7/16/2022 Rockies - Away 7/17/2022 Rockies - Away 7/22/2022 Marlins - Home

