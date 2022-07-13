How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz head into the third of a four-game series against Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at loanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- The Marlins are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (362 total).
- The Marlins are 23rd in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 324 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
Marlins Impact Players
- Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-high batting average of .296.
- Cooper's home runs rank him 142nd in the majors, and he is 66th in RBI.
- Miguel Rojas is hitting .240 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Rojas is 170th in home runs in baseball and 220th in RBI.
- Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while batting .245.
- Jon Berti is batting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .250 with four home runs and 26 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
- In all of baseball, Hayes ranks 233rd in home runs and 162nd in RBI.
- Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .238 with 12 homers.
- Vogelbach is 55th in home runs and 127th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Jack Suwinski has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .201/.286/.434.
- Michael Chavis has 55 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
7/9/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
7/10/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Brewers
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Away
7/10/2022
Brewers
W 8-6
Away
7/11/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
7/12/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)