How to Watch Padres at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Padres at Rockies: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The NL west rivals have split the first two games of four-game series at Coors Field when the Padres take on the Rockies on Wednesday.

The Padres (50-39) missed a chance to gain one game on the first-place Dodgers in the NL west on Tuesday, losing to the Rockies (39-49) at Coors Field. They face off in the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday night.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

San Diego has lost three of its last four games after Tuesday's 5-3 defeat, while Colorado has won four of six. The Rockies took the lead in the sixth on a three-run homer by Charlie Blackmon. 

Right-hander Chad Kuhl is scheduled to start Wednesday night for the Rockies. In 16 starts, Kuhl is 6-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 1.351 WHIP in 87-and-one-third innings. On Friday, he got the win at Arizona, working the requisite five innings and allowing four runs on six hits.

First-time All-Star Joe Musgrove gets the call for the Padres. The right-hander is 8-2 in 15 starts, posting a 2.09 ERA and 0.929 WHIP in 99 innings. Musgrove got a hard-luck no-decision on Thursday against the Giants after allowing just one hit in seven shutout innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) reacts during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Sounders FC at Nashville SC

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
USATSI_18689918
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
USATSI_18690037
NBA

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
USATSI_18689609
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
USATSI_18678267
MLS

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Inter Miami CF: Stream MLS Live

By Christine Brown33 minutes ago
USATSI_18689993
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) and Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) battle for the ball in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

By Christine Brown33 minutes ago
USATSI_18678379
MLS

How to Watch Columbus Crew at D.C. United: Stream MLS Live, TV

By Christine Brown33 minutes ago
imago1012153954h
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch International Friendly: Pumas UNAM vs. Celta Vigo

By Christine Brown38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy