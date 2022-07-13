How to Watch Padres at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The NL west rivals have split the first two games of four-game series at Coors Field when the Padres take on the Rockies on Wednesday.

The Padres (50-39) missed a chance to gain one game on the first-place Dodgers in the NL west on Tuesday, losing to the Rockies (39-49) at Coors Field. They face off in the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday night.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

San Diego has lost three of its last four games after Tuesday's 5-3 defeat, while Colorado has won four of six. The Rockies took the lead in the sixth on a three-run homer by Charlie Blackmon.

Right-hander Chad Kuhl is scheduled to start Wednesday night for the Rockies. In 16 starts, Kuhl is 6-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 1.351 WHIP in 87-and-one-third innings. On Friday, he got the win at Arizona, working the requisite five innings and allowing four runs on six hits.

First-time All-Star Joe Musgrove gets the call for the Padres. The right-hander is 8-2 in 15 starts, posting a 2.09 ERA and 0.929 WHIP in 99 innings. Musgrove got a hard-luck no-decision on Thursday against the Giants after allowing just one hit in seven shutout innings.

