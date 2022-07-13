How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field in the third game of a four-game series against C.J. Abrams and the San Diego Padres, on Wednesday at Coors Field.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

The Padres have the No. 15 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (387 total runs).

The Padres are 14th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 391 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .305, while leading the Padres in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 51.

Of all batters in the majors, Machado's home runs rank him 33rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 21st.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Cronenworth ranks 118th in homers and 42nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Eric Hosmer is batting .270 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 20 home runs and 67 RBI.

Cron is 12th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .475 on the year.

Blackmon ranks 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Brendan Rodgers has 76 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.308/.408.

Connor Joe has 82 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Giants W 6-3 Home 7/9/2022 Giants L 3-1 Home 7/10/2022 Giants L 12-0 Home 7/11/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 7/13/2022 Rockies - Away 7/14/2022 Rockies - Away 7/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/22/2022 Mets - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-2 Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 7/11/2022 Padres L 6-5 Home 7/12/2022 Padres W 5-3 Home 7/13/2022 Padres - Home 7/14/2022 Padres - Home 7/15/2022 Pirates - Home 7/16/2022 Pirates - Home 7/17/2022 Pirates - Home 7/22/2022 Brewers - Away

