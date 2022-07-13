How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field in the third game of a four-game series against C.J. Abrams and the San Diego Padres, on Wednesday at Coors Field.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Padres have the No. 15 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (387 total runs).
  • The Padres are 14th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 391 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .305, while leading the Padres in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 51.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Machado's home runs rank him 33rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 21st.
  • Jake Cronenworth is hitting .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
  • Cronenworth ranks 118th in homers and 42nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Eric Hosmer is batting .270 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Ha-Seong Kim is batting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 20 home runs and 67 RBI.
  • Cron is 12th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .475 on the year.
  • Blackmon ranks 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 76 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.308/.408.
  • Connor Joe has 82 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Giants

W 6-3

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

L 3-1

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

L 12-0

Home

7/11/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

7/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/22/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-2

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

7/11/2022

Padres

L 6-5

Home

7/12/2022

Padres

W 5-3

Home

7/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tigres UANL Toluca
Soccer

How to Watch América vs. Toluca

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
LA Galaxy Chicharito
Soccer

How to Watch Galaxy vs. Earthquakes

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18692566
NBA

How to Watch NBA Summer League: Nuggets vs. Clippers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jul 9, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) is congratulated by forward Dantouma Toure (37) for his second half goal against the Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
USATSI_18690033
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) and midfielder Diego Chara (21) clear the ball away from Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy