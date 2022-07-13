How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field in the third game of a four-game series against C.J. Abrams and the San Diego Padres, on Wednesday at Coors Field.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- The Padres have the No. 15 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (387 total runs).
- The Padres are 14th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 391 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .305, while leading the Padres in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 51.
- Of all batters in the majors, Machado's home runs rank him 33rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 21st.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- Cronenworth ranks 118th in homers and 42nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Eric Hosmer is batting .270 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Ha-Seong Kim is batting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 20 home runs and 67 RBI.
- Cron is 12th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .475 on the year.
- Blackmon ranks 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Brendan Rodgers has 76 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.308/.408.
- Connor Joe has 82 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Giants
W 6-3
Home
7/9/2022
Giants
L 3-1
Home
7/10/2022
Giants
L 12-0
Home
7/11/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Away
7/12/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
7/13/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/22/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Away
7/9/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-2
Away
7/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
7/11/2022
Padres
L 6-5
Home
7/12/2022
Padres
W 5-3
Home
7/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/15/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
-
Away
