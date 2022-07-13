How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Josh Rojas.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- The Giants are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (399 total).
- The Giants' .320 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored 371 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has put up a team-leading 48 runs batted in.
- Among all major league hitters, Flores is 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Joc Pederson's 17 home runs are a team-high total.
- Thairo Estrada has a team-best batting average of .256.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .231.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 43.
- In all of the major leagues, Walker is 10th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .265 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.
- Overall, Marte ranks 168th in home runs and 155th in RBI this season.
- Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in RBI with 43 while batting .235 with 12 home runs.
- David Peralta is batting .241 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Away
7/8/2022
Padres
L 6-3
Away
7/9/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Away
7/10/2022
Padres
W 12-0
Away
7/11/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Home
7/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/14/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/15/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/16/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/17/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Home
7/8/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Home
7/9/2022
Rockies
W 9-2
Home
7/10/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
7/11/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Away
7/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/15/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/16/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/17/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/22/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
12
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)