How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Josh Rojas.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Giants are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (399 total).
  • The Giants' .320 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored 371 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has put up a team-leading 48 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league hitters, Flores is 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
  • Joc Pederson's 17 home runs are a team-high total.
  • Thairo Estrada has a team-best batting average of .256.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .231.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 43.
  • In all of the major leagues, Walker is 10th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .265 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.
  • Overall, Marte ranks 168th in home runs and 155th in RBI this season.
  • Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in RBI with 43 while batting .235 with 12 home runs.
  • David Peralta is batting .241 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

L 6-3

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

W 12-0

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

7/11/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Away

7/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/15/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/16/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/17/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/22/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

