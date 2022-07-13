How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and Ketel Marte will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 22nd in the majors with a .237 batting average.
  • The Giants score the seventh-most runs in baseball (412 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Giants are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in the league with 371 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 49 runs batted in.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Flores ranks 74th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .259 to lead the lineup.
  • Including all major league hitters, Estrada ranks 98th in homers and 89th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .230 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .204.
  • Walker's home run total puts him 10th in MLB, and he ranks 51st in RBI.
  • Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .265 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.
  • Marte ranks 170th in homers and 153rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Daulton Varsho is among the top hitters for Arizona with a .235 average, 12 homers and 43 RBI.
  • David Peralta has 59 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Padres

L 6-3

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

W 12-0

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 13-0

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

7/10/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

7/11/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Away

7/12/2022

Giants

L 13-0

Away

7/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/15/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/16/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/17/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/22/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/23/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

