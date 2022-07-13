How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and Ketel Marte will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants rank 22nd in the majors with a .237 batting average.

The Giants score the seventh-most runs in baseball (412 total, 4.8 per game).

The Giants are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks rank 18th in the league with 371 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 49 runs batted in.

Including all MLB hitters, Flores ranks 74th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .259 to lead the lineup.

Including all major league hitters, Estrada ranks 98th in homers and 89th in RBI.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .230 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .204.

Walker's home run total puts him 10th in MLB, and he ranks 51st in RBI.

Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .265 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.

Marte ranks 170th in homers and 153rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Daulton Varsho is among the top hitters for Arizona with a .235 average, 12 homers and 43 RBI.

David Peralta has 59 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Padres L 6-3 Away 7/9/2022 Padres W 3-1 Away 7/10/2022 Padres W 12-0 Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 13-0 Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/14/2022 Brewers - Home 7/15/2022 Brewers - Home 7/16/2022 Brewers - Home 7/17/2022 Brewers - Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Home 7/9/2022 Rockies W 9-2 Home 7/10/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 7/11/2022 Giants W 4-3 Away 7/12/2022 Giants L 13-0 Away 7/13/2022 Giants - Away 7/15/2022 Padres - Away 7/16/2022 Padres - Away 7/17/2022 Padres - Away 7/22/2022 Nationals - Home 7/23/2022 Nationals - Home

