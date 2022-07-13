How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) makes a throw to home after catching a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) (not pictured) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) makes a throw to home after catching a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) (not pictured) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Josiah Gray, who is the named starter for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 12:05 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Nationals vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Nationals vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Nationals have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.248).
  • The Nationals have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (341 total runs).
  • The Nationals are 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 24th in the league with 354 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto has racked up a team-best 17 home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Soto is 21st in home runs and 77th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell has a club-best 47 RBI and .307 batting average.
  • Bell ranks 55th in home runs and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Nelson Cruz leads the Nationals with 47 runs batted in.
  • Cesar Hernandez is hitting .241 with 18 doubles, two triples and 27 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads Seattle in batting average (.306) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 10 homers.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, France's home run total ranks 85th and his RBI tally ranks 41st.
  • J.P. Crawford has 78 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
  • Overall, Crawford ranks 200th in homers and 188th in RBI this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 15. He's driven in 44 runs and is slugging .443.
  • Jesse Winker has 63 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Nationals and Mariners Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Phillies

W 3-2

Away

7/7/2022

Phillies

L 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Braves

L 12-2

Away

7/9/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

7/10/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

7/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/14/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/15/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/16/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-3

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

W 2-1

Home

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

7/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
12:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
