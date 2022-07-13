How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Rays' .239 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rays are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (363 total).

The Rays' .305 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Red Sox lead baseball with a .260 batting average.

The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 417 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Diaz leads the Rays with a team-leading batting average of .303.

Among all MLB hitters, Diaz is 17th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 40 runs batted in.

Arozarena is 85th in home runs and 66th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Harold Ramirez is hitting .333 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Ji-Man Choi is batting .280 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads Boston in batting average (.326) and home runs (19) this season, while also chipping in with 51 RBI.

Devers' home run total puts him 14th in the big leagues, and he is 21st in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has collected 97 hits this season and has an OBP of .388. He's slugging .449 on the year.

Overall, Bogaerts ranks 142nd in homers and 89th in RBI this season.

Alex Verdugo has 85 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.314/.382.

J.D. Martinez is batting .313 with an OBP of .380 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Rays and Red Sox Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Reds L 2-1 Away 7/9/2022 Reds L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Reds L 10-5 Away 7/11/2022 Red Sox W 10-5 Home 7/12/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/14/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/15/2022 Orioles - Home 7/16/2022 Orioles - Home 7/17/2022 Orioles - Home 7/22/2022 Royals - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Yankees L 12-5 Home 7/9/2022 Yankees W 6-5 Home 7/10/2022 Yankees W 11-6 Home 7/11/2022 Rays L 10-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Rays - Away 7/14/2022 Rays - Away 7/15/2022 Yankees - Away 7/16/2022 Yankees - Away 7/17/2022 Yankees - Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Regional restrictions apply.