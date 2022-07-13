How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .239 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Rays are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (363 total).
  • The Rays' .305 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.
  • The Red Sox lead baseball with a .260 batting average.
  • The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 417 total runs this season.
  • The Red Sox have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Diaz leads the Rays with a team-leading batting average of .303.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Diaz is 17th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.
  • Randy Arozarena has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 40 runs batted in.
  • Arozarena is 85th in home runs and 66th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Harold Ramirez is hitting .333 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Ji-Man Choi is batting .280 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads Boston in batting average (.326) and home runs (19) this season, while also chipping in with 51 RBI.
  • Devers' home run total puts him 14th in the big leagues, and he is 21st in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts has collected 97 hits this season and has an OBP of .388. He's slugging .449 on the year.
  • Overall, Bogaerts ranks 142nd in homers and 89th in RBI this season.
  • Alex Verdugo has 85 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.314/.382.
  • J.D. Martinez is batting .313 with an OBP of .380 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Rays and Red Sox Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Reds

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Reds

L 10-5

Away

7/11/2022

Red Sox

W 10-5

Home

7/12/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Home

7/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/15/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/16/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/17/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Yankees

L 12-5

Home

7/9/2022

Yankees

W 6-5

Home

7/10/2022

Yankees

W 11-6

Home

7/11/2022

Rays

L 10-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 12, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 12, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 12, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center) reacts after dousing left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left) and his interpreter Hector Lebrun (right) with water following a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center) reacts after dousing left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left) and his interpreter Hector Lebrun (right) with water following a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Blue Jays: Stream MLB live, TV channel

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays: Stream MLB Live

By Brandon Rush11 minutes ago
USATSI_18690041
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Jazz: Stream NBA Summer League Live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy