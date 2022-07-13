How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the twelfth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will take the field at Globe Life Field against the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy on Wednesday.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
  • The Rangers have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (389 total runs).
  • The Rangers rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .299.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 295 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has racked up a team-high 21 home runs.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Seager's home runs place him 10th, and his RBI tally ranks him 33rd.
  • Marcus Semien has 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .238.
  • Semien ranks 55th in home runs in the majors and 57th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia has a team-best 51 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a team-high batting average of .277.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .240 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 36 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Murphy ranks 98th in homers and 89th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 61 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
  • Overall, Andrus ranks 170th in home runs and 196th in RBI this year.
  • Seth Brown leads the club in homers (10) and runs batted in (38) this season.
  • Ramon Laureano has 50 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Twins

W 6-5

Home

7/9/2022

Twins

W 9-7

Home

7/10/2022

Twins

L 6-5

Home

7/11/2022

Athletics

W 10-8

Home

7/12/2022

Athletics

L 14-7

Home

7/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Astros

L 8-3

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

L 10-8

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

W 14-7

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

