How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .259 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (401 total).
- The Blue Jays rank third in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Phillies rank 12th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- The Phillies have scored 413 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (19) and runs batted in (54).
- Including all batters in the majors, Guerrero ranks 14th in home runs and 18th in RBI.
- George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .250.
- Springer ranks 21st in home runs and 66th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Alejandro Kirk has racked up a team-best batting average of .312.
- Bichette has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .260.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (28) and runs batted in (57) this season while batting .216.
- Schwarber's home run total puts him second in the majors, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .484 on the year.
- Hoskins ranks 18th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 51st in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos has collected 85 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.
- Odubel Herrera is batting .240 with an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
Blue Jays and Phillies Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Mariners
L 8-3
Away
7/8/2022
Mariners
L 5-2
Away
7/9/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/10/2022
Mariners
L 6-5
Away
7/12/2022
Phillies
W 4-3
Home
7/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/16/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/17/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/22/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Cardinals
W 2-0
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
W 1-0
Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
L 6-1
Away
7/12/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
7/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
