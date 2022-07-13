How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 12, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (center) reacts after dousing left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left) and his interpreter Hector Lebrun (right) with water following a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Blue Jays vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .259 batting average is second-best in MLB.

The Blue Jays are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (401 total).

The Blue Jays rank third in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Phillies rank 12th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored 413 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Phillies have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (19) and runs batted in (54).

Including all batters in the majors, Guerrero ranks 14th in home runs and 18th in RBI.

George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .250.

Springer ranks 21st in home runs and 66th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Alejandro Kirk has racked up a team-best batting average of .312.

Bichette has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .260.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (28) and runs batted in (57) this season while batting .216.

Schwarber's home run total puts him second in the majors, and he ranks 11th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .484 on the year.

Hoskins ranks 18th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 51st in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has collected 85 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Odubel Herrera is batting .240 with an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Blue Jays and Phillies Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Away 7/8/2022 Mariners L 5-2 Away 7/9/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/10/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Home 7/13/2022 Phillies - Home 7/14/2022 Royals - Home 7/15/2022 Royals - Home 7/16/2022 Royals - Home 7/17/2022 Royals - Home 7/22/2022 Red Sox - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Cardinals W 2-0 Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals W 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals L 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/15/2022 Marlins - Away 7/16/2022 Marlins - Away 7/17/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Cubs - Home 7/23/2022 Cubs - Home

Regional restrictions apply.