How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals square off against Eugenio Suarez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET, in the first of a two-game series at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nationals vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Nationals rank 10th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

The Nationals score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (341 total, 3.9 per game).

The Nationals are 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

The Mariners rank 24th in the league with 354 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto has a team-best 17 home runs.

Among all batters in the majors, Soto's home runs place him 21st, and his RBI tally puts him 77th.

Bell has 47 runs batted in while batting .307. Each pace his team.

Bell is 55th in homers in MLB and 33rd in RBI.

Nelson Cruz paces the Nationals with 47 runs batted in.

Cesar Hernandez is batting .241 with 18 doubles, two triples and 27 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .306 with 45 RBI, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.

France's home run total puts him 85th in the big leagues, and he ranks 41st in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 78 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Overall, Crawford ranks 200th in home runs and 188th in RBI this season.

Suarez's 15 home runs lead all Seattle hitters, and he's slugging .443.

Jesse Winker has 63 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Nationals and Mariners Schedules

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Phillies W 3-2 Away 7/7/2022 Phillies L 5-3 Away 7/8/2022 Braves L 12-2 Away 7/9/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 7/10/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 7/13/2022 Mariners - Home 7/13/2022 Mariners - Home 7/14/2022 Braves - Home 7/15/2022 Braves - Home 7/16/2022 Braves - Home 7/17/2022 Braves - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays W 5-2 Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays W 2-1 Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Nationals - Away 7/13/2022 Nationals - Away 7/14/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Rangers - Away 7/16/2022 Rangers - Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away

