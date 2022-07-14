How to Watch Red Sox at Rays: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Rays look to close out their first four-game sweep of Red Sox since the 2010 season.

The Tampa Bay Rays (48-40) are still 14 games out of first place in the American League East, but their three straight wins over the Boston Red Sox (47-42) propelled them to the top of the wild card standings. On Thursday, Tampa Bay will look to wrap up its first four-game sweep of Boston since April 2010.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Rays returned home on Monday seeing red after being swept at Cincinnati last weekend. On Wednesday, Taylor Walls homered and All-Star Shane McClanahan worked 6.1 strong innings as Tampa Bay beat the Red Sox for the fifth straight time, 4-1.

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen starts the series finale for Tampa Bay. In 14 starts, he is 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.185 WHIP in 66.2 innings. He took a no-decision on Saturday against the Reds, working four shutout innings, fanning six and allowing four hits.

Boston counters with right-hander Kutter Crawford, who is making his fourth start of the season. In 12 appearances, he is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.433 WHIP in 30 innings with 38 strikeouts. He got a no-decision in his start Saturday against the Yankees, allowing a run on four hits with six Ks in five innings.

