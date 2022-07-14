Skip to main content

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays look to close out their first four-game sweep of Red Sox since the  2010 season.

The Tampa Bay Rays (48-40) are still 14 games out of first place in the American League East, but their three straight wins over the Boston Red Sox (47-42) propelled them to the top of the wild card standings. On Thursday, Tampa Bay will look to wrap up its first four-game sweep of Boston since April 2010.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rays returned home on Monday seeing red after being swept at Cincinnati last weekend. On Wednesday, Taylor Walls homered and All-Star Shane McClanahan worked 6.1 strong innings as Tampa Bay beat the Red Sox for the fifth straight time, 4-1. 

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen starts the series finale for Tampa Bay. In 14 starts, he is 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.185 WHIP in 66.2 innings. He took a no-decision on Saturday against the Reds, working four shutout innings, fanning six and allowing four hits.

Boston counters with right-hander Kutter Crawford, who is making his fourth start of the season. In 12 appearances, he is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.433 WHIP in 30 innings with 38 strikeouts. He got a no-decision in his start Saturday against the Yankees, allowing a run on four hits with six Ks in five innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
Soccer Fans
Soccer

Stream CONCACAF Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica: Watch live

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18662487 (1)
NBA

Bulls vs. Hornets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1010246898h
PGA Tour

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18694163
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Stream NBA Summer League

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18694164
NBA

How to Watch Hawks vs. Spurs: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
MEMPHIS SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Celtics: Stream NBA Summer League

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy