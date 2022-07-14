How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 10, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Rasmussen is set to start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday against Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Rays have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
  • The Rays are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (367 total).
  • The Rays rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.
  • The Red Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
  • The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 418 total runs this season.
  • The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .323.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz paces the Rays with a .303 batting average.
  • In all of MLB, Diaz is 263rd in home runs and 190th in RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena has collected 40 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Arozarena is 87th in home runs and 68th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Harold Ramirez has 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .332.
  • Ji-Man Choi has driven in a team-leading 40 runs batted in.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers leads Boston in homers with 19 while also maintaining a team-best .325 batting average.
  • Devers is 15th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Bogaerts has collected 99 hits this season and has an OBP of .391. He's slugging .454 on the year.
  • Bogaerts ranks 146th in homers and 91st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Alex Verdugo has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .269/.314/.381.
  • J.D. Martinez has collected 94 hits this season and has an OBP of .375. He's slugging .493 on the year.

Rays and Red Sox Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Reds

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Reds

L 10-5

Away

7/11/2022

Red Sox

W 10-5

Home

7/12/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Home

7/13/2022

Red Sox

W 4-1

Home

7/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/15/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/16/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/17/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/23/2022

Royals

-

Away

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Yankees

W 6-5

Home

7/10/2022

Yankees

W 11-6

Home

7/11/2022

Rays

L 10-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18694263
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Angels: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Brandon Rush23 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
USATSI_18694162
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy