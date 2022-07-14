How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jul 10, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Rasmussen is set to start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday against Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Rays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Rays have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

The Rays are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (367 total).

The Rays rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Red Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 418 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .323.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz paces the Rays with a .303 batting average.

In all of MLB, Diaz is 263rd in home runs and 190th in RBI.

Randy Arozarena has collected 40 runs batted in to lead his team.

Arozarena is 87th in home runs and 68th in RBI in the big leagues.

Harold Ramirez has 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .332.

Ji-Man Choi has driven in a team-leading 40 runs batted in.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads Boston in homers with 19 while also maintaining a team-best .325 batting average.

Devers is 15th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Bogaerts has collected 99 hits this season and has an OBP of .391. He's slugging .454 on the year.

Bogaerts ranks 146th in homers and 91st in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Alex Verdugo has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .269/.314/.381.

J.D. Martinez has collected 94 hits this season and has an OBP of .375. He's slugging .493 on the year.

Rays and Red Sox Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Reds L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Reds L 10-5 Away 7/11/2022 Red Sox W 10-5 Home 7/12/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Red Sox W 4-1 Home 7/14/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/15/2022 Orioles - Home 7/16/2022 Orioles - Home 7/17/2022 Orioles - Home 7/22/2022 Royals - Away 7/23/2022 Royals - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Yankees W 6-5 Home 7/10/2022 Yankees W 11-6 Home 7/11/2022 Rays L 10-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Rays L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rays - Away 7/15/2022 Yankees - Away 7/16/2022 Yankees - Away 7/17/2022 Yankees - Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home

