How to Watch Brewers at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers and Giants open their final pre-All-Star break series on Thursday night in San Francisco.

The Brewers (49-40) arrive at Oracle Park with a two-game lead in the NL Central but have lost five of their last seven games. The Giants (45-42) are 12 games back in the NL West and have won four of their last five. The teams open a four-game series on Thursday night, their final games before the All-Star break.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Milwaukee lost at Minnesota on Wednesday, splitting a two-game set, when Josh Hader couldn't retire a batter in the bottom of the ninth, giving up a hit and a walk before serving up a walk-off three-run home run.

The Giants took two of three from the Diamondbacks when Brandon Crawford's fly ball to right field with the bases loaded and one out couldn't be handled by Daulton Varsho for a walk-off single.

San Francisco will open the series with left-hander Carlos Rodon. In 17 starts, he is 8-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.060 WHIP and leads the majors, allowing 0.4 home runs per nine innings. He pitched a gem at San Diego on Saturday, allowing a run on three hits with 12 strikeouts for his first complete game of the season.

The Brewers will turn to their ace, reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Headed to his second All-Star Game, Burnes is 7-4 with a 2.20 ERA and 0.893 WHIP in 17 starts and 106-and-one-third innings. His 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings and 134 strikeouts overall lead the National League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18692188
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

By Phil Watson25 seconds ago
USATSI_18693933
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

By Phil Watson25 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
imago0041693975h
Soccer

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Cavalry FC

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy