How to Watch Brewers at Giants

The Brewers and Giants open their final pre-All-Star break series on Thursday night in San Francisco.

The Brewers (49-40) arrive at Oracle Park with a two-game lead in the NL Central but have lost five of their last seven games. The Giants (45-42) are 12 games back in the NL West and have won four of their last five. The teams open a four-game series on Thursday night, their final games before the All-Star break.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Milwaukee lost at Minnesota on Wednesday, splitting a two-game set, when Josh Hader couldn't retire a batter in the bottom of the ninth, giving up a hit and a walk before serving up a walk-off three-run home run.

The Giants took two of three from the Diamondbacks when Brandon Crawford's fly ball to right field with the bases loaded and one out couldn't be handled by Daulton Varsho for a walk-off single.

San Francisco will open the series with left-hander Carlos Rodon. In 17 starts, he is 8-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.060 WHIP and leads the majors, allowing 0.4 home runs per nine innings. He pitched a gem at San Diego on Saturday, allowing a run on three hits with 12 strikeouts for his first complete game of the season.

The Brewers will turn to their ace, reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Headed to his second All-Star Game, Burnes is 7-4 with a 2.20 ERA and 0.893 WHIP in 17 starts and 106-and-one-third innings. His 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings and 134 strikeouts overall lead the National League.

