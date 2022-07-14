How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Carrasco and Keegan Thompson will each get the start when the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs play on Thursday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Mets have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (421 total runs).
  • The Mets are fourth in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored 379 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 23 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 72.
  • In all of MLB, Alonso is sixth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 31st in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is batting .288 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 85 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .457.
  • Happ ranks 101st in homers and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .377. He's slugging .473 on the year.
  • Contreras is 48th in home runs and 104th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .304 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 26 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

L 2-0

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

-

Home

Cubs

7/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

L 7-1

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

How To Watch

July
14
2022

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
