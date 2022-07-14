How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Carrasco and Keegan Thompson will each get the start when the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs play on Thursday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Marquee Sports Network

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Mets have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (421 total runs).

The Mets are fourth in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored 379 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 23 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 72.

In all of MLB, Alonso is sixth in homers and first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Including all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 31st in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Starling Marte is batting .288 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 85 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .457.

Happ ranks 101st in homers and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Willson Contreras has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .377. He's slugging .473 on the year.

Contreras is 48th in home runs and 104th in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .304 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 26 runs.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Home 7/10/2022 Marlins L 2-0 Home 7/11/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Braves L 4-1 Away 7/13/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 7/14/2022 Cubs - Away 7/15/2022 Cubs - Away 7/16/2022 Cubs - Away 7/17/2022 Cubs - Away 7/22/2022 Padres - Home 7/23/2022 Padres - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Away 7/12/2022 Orioles L 4-2 Home 7/13/2022 Orioles L 7-1 Home 7/14/2022 Mets - Home 7/15/2022 Mets - Home 7/16/2022 Mets - Home 7/17/2022 Mets - Home 7/22/2022 Phillies - Away 7/23/2022 Phillies - Away

