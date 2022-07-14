How to Watch White Sox at Twins

The White Sox aim for a third straight win in the series opener on Thursday against the Twins.

The Twins currently hold a five-game lead atop the American League Central division over the White Sox as they begin a four-game series tonight in Minneapolis. The Twins took two-of-three against the White Sox last week and now look to extend their lead in the division.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Veteran right-hander Sonny Gray (4-2, 3.03 ERA) will get the start tonight for the Twins looking for his first win since beating Cleveland on June 26. Gray got touched up for five earned runs in 4.2 innings in Friday’s loss to the Rangers, pushing his earned run average above 3.00 for the first time since mid-May.

Johnny Cueto (3-4, 2.91 ERA) will be on the mound for the visiting White Sox as he goes for his third win in four starts. Cueto tossed eight innings of shutout ball in his last appearance, earning a win against Detroit on Saturday.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert is hitting .296 this season and in the last 10 games is 14-for-35 (.400) with three home runs and nine RBIs.

The Twins have won five of the first six games against the White Sox this season and will play a total of 19 times in 2022.

Regional restrictions may apply.