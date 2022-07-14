How to Watch White Sox at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox aim for a third straight win in the series opener on Thursday against the Twins.

The Twins currently hold a five-game lead atop the American League Central division over the White Sox as they begin a four-game series tonight in Minneapolis. The Twins took two-of-three against the White Sox last week and now look to extend their lead in the division.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Veteran right-hander Sonny Gray (4-2, 3.03 ERA) will get the start tonight for the Twins looking for his first win since beating Cleveland on June 26. Gray got touched up for five earned runs in 4.2 innings in Friday’s loss to the Rangers, pushing his earned run average above 3.00 for the first time since mid-May.

Johnny Cueto (3-4, 2.91 ERA) will be on the mound for the visiting White Sox as he goes for his third win in four starts. Cueto tossed eight innings of shutout ball in his last appearance, earning a win against Detroit on Saturday.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert is hitting .296 this season and in the last 10 games is 14-for-35 (.400) with three home runs and nine RBIs.

The Twins have won five of the first six games against the White Sox this season and will play a total of 19 times in 2022.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Brandon Rush4 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_18694162
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas14 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson44 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Soccer

Stream CONCACAF Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica: Watch live

By Rafael Urbina44 minutes ago
imago1010246898h
PGA Tour

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy