How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins square off against Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Twins' .253 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Twins are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (411 total).

The Twins are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.

The White Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored 374 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .346.

Arraez ranks 234th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Max Kepler is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Kepler is 101st in home runs and 82nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Polanco has a team-best 45 runs batted in.

Byron Buxton has swatted a team- leading 23 home runs.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu is batting .299 this season with 11 home runs, both lead Chicago hitters.

Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home run total ranks 69th and his RBI tally is 54th.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (11) and runs batted in (49) this season while batting .296.

Robert ranks 69th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Andrew Vaughn is slashing .282/.333/.427 this season for the White Sox.

Tim Anderson is batting .310 with an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Rangers L 6-5 Away 7/9/2022 Rangers L 9-7 Away 7/10/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Home 7/13/2022 Brewers W 4-1 Home 7/14/2022 White Sox - Home 7/15/2022 White Sox - Home 7/16/2022 White Sox - Home 7/17/2022 White Sox - Home 7/23/2022 Tigers - Away 7/24/2022 Tigers - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Tigers W 4-2 Home 7/11/2022 Guardians L 8-4 Away 7/12/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Guardians W 7-0 Away 7/13/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Twins - Away 7/15/2022 Twins - Away 7/16/2022 Twins - Away 7/17/2022 Twins - Away 7/22/2022 Guardians - Home 7/23/2022 Guardians - Home

Regional restrictions apply.