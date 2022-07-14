How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins square off against Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Twins' .253 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Twins are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (411 total).
  • The Twins are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The White Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored 374 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .346.
  • Arraez ranks 234th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Max Kepler is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • Kepler is 101st in home runs and 82nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Polanco has a team-best 45 runs batted in.
  • Byron Buxton has swatted a team- leading 23 home runs.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu is batting .299 this season with 11 home runs, both lead Chicago hitters.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home run total ranks 69th and his RBI tally is 54th.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (11) and runs batted in (49) this season while batting .296.
  • Robert ranks 69th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn is slashing .282/.333/.427 this season for the White Sox.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .310 with an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Rangers

L 6-5

Away

7/9/2022

Rangers

L 9-7

Away

7/10/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Home

7/13/2022

Brewers

W 4-1

Home

7/14/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/15/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-2

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

L 8-4

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

W 7-0

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18694263
