How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres will try to out-hit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

The Padres have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (393 total runs).

The Padres rank 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .260 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 401 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .304, and paces the Padres in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 51.

Including all MLB hitters, Machado is 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Cronenworth is batting .242 with 22 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Among all MLB batters, Cronenworth ranks 101st in home runs and 34th in RBI.

Eric Hosmer is batting .273 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (20) and runs batted in (67) this season while batting .294.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 12th in homers and third in RBI.

Blackmon has collected 87 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .473 on the year.

Blackmon ranks 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Brendan Rodgers has 77 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.306/.406.

Connor Joe has 83 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Giants L 3-1 Home 7/10/2022 Giants L 12-0 Home 7/11/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 7/13/2022 Rockies L 10-6 Away 7/14/2022 Rockies - Away 7/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/22/2022 Mets - Away 7/23/2022 Mets - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-2 Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 7/11/2022 Padres L 6-5 Home 7/12/2022 Padres W 5-3 Home 7/13/2022 Padres W 10-6 Home 7/14/2022 Padres - Home 7/15/2022 Pirates - Home 7/16/2022 Pirates - Home 7/17/2022 Pirates - Home 7/22/2022 Brewers - Away 7/23/2022 Brewers - Away

