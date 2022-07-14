How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres will try to out-hit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- The Padres have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (393 total runs).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .260 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 401 (4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .304, and paces the Padres in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 51.
- Including all MLB hitters, Machado is 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Cronenworth is batting .242 with 22 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- Among all MLB batters, Cronenworth ranks 101st in home runs and 34th in RBI.
- Eric Hosmer is batting .273 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Ha-Seong Kim is batting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (20) and runs batted in (67) this season while batting .294.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 12th in homers and third in RBI.
- Blackmon has collected 87 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .473 on the year.
- Blackmon ranks 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers has 77 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.306/.406.
- Connor Joe has 83 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Giants
L 3-1
Home
7/10/2022
Giants
L 12-0
Home
7/11/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Away
7/12/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
7/13/2022
Rockies
L 10-6
Away
7/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/22/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/23/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-2
Away
7/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
7/11/2022
Padres
L 6-5
Home
7/12/2022
Padres
W 5-3
Home
7/13/2022
Padres
W 10-6
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/15/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
-
Away
