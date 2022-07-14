How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after strking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Angels rank 27th in the majors with a .229 batting average.

The Angels rank 25th in runs scored with 352, 4.0 per game.

The Angels' .300 on-base percentage is 25th in the league.

The Astros have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Astros have scored 390 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani has put up a team-leading 54 runs batted in.

Ohtani ranks 14th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Mike Trout has hit 24 home runs while hitting .266. Both pace his squad.

Trout ranks fourth in homers in MLB and 21st in RBI.

Taylor Ward is hitting .292 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks.

Jared Walsh is batting .240 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros Impact Players

Tucker is batting .259 for Houston with a team-high 60 RBI.

In all of MLB, Tucker ranks 21st in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Alex Bregman has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .363. He's slugging .425 on the year.

Overall, Bregman ranks 67th in home runs and 37th in RBI this season.

Jose Altuve is slashing .280/.372/.534 this season for the Astros.

Yuli Gurriel has 66 hits and an OBP of .281 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Angels and Astros Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Orioles L 4-1 Away 7/8/2022 Orioles L 5-4 Away 7/9/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Orioles L 9-5 Away 7/12/2022 Astros L 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Astros - Home 7/14/2022 Astros - Home 7/15/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/16/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/22/2022 Braves - Away 7/23/2022 Braves - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Royals W 5-2 Home 7/8/2022 Athletics W 8-3 Away 7/9/2022 Athletics L 3-2 Away 7/10/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Angels W 6-5 Away 7/13/2022 Angels - Away 7/14/2022 Angels - Away 7/15/2022 Athletics - Home 7/16/2022 Athletics - Home 7/17/2022 Athletics - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home

