How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Thursday at Angel Stadium against Framber Valdez, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

The Astros are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (391 total).

The Astros rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Angels rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

The Angels have scored 359 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Angels have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Astros Impact Players

Kyle Tucker has driven in a team-best 60 runs batted in.

In all of MLB, Tucker is 23rd in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .243 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 51 walks.

Bregman ranks 69th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.

Yuli Gurriel is hitting .230 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani is batting .252 for Los Angeles with a team-high 56 RBI.

In all of MLB, Ohtani ranks 15th in home runs and 16th in RBI.

Mike Trout is slugging .596 this season, with a team-best 24 homers while driving in 51 runs.

Trout is fifth in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with a .288 batting average while slugging 12 homers and driving in 34 runs.

Jared Walsh is batting .237 with an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Athletics W 8-3 Away 7/9/2022 Athletics L 3-2 Away 7/10/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Angels W 6-5 Away 7/13/2022 Angels L 7-1 Away 7/14/2022 Angels - Away 7/15/2022 Athletics - Home 7/16/2022 Athletics - Home 7/17/2022 Athletics - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Orioles L 5-4 Away 7/9/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Orioles L 9-5 Away 7/12/2022 Astros L 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Astros W 7-1 Home 7/14/2022 Astros - Home 7/15/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/16/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/22/2022 Braves - Away 7/23/2022 Braves - Away 7/24/2022 Braves - Away

