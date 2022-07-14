How to Watch Astros at Angels: Stream MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Astros at Angels: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros take on the Angels on Thursday night in the final part of their three-game series.

The Houston Astros were just another victim of Shohei Ohtani last night as they lost 7-1. It was Ohtani's sixth straight win as he helped the Los Angeles Angels even the series after they lost 6-5 on Tuesday.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The loss was just the third defeat in the last 15 games for the Astros and they now sit 57-30 on the season. They still have four more games before the end of the first half of the season as they try and get to 60 wins before the All-Star break.

Thursday, they will send Framber Valdez to the mound looking to get one win closer. Valdez has been good for the Astros this year, going 8-4 with a 2.64 ERA.

The Angels will counter with Reid Detmers as they try to win a huge series against the division-leading Astros.

Detmers is 2-3 with a 4.22 ERA on the season. The Angels have not played well when he has started as they have lost his last eight starts and haven't won since May 10.

Regional restrictions may apply.

