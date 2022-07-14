How to Watch Astros at Angels: Stream MLB online, TV channel

The Astros take on the Angels on Thursday night in the final part of their three-game series.

The Houston Astros were just another victim of Shohei Ohtani last night as they lost 7-1. It was Ohtani's sixth straight win as he helped the Los Angeles Angels even the series after they lost 6-5 on Tuesday.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

The loss was just the third defeat in the last 15 games for the Astros and they now sit 57-30 on the season. They still have four more games before the end of the first half of the season as they try and get to 60 wins before the All-Star break.

Thursday, they will send Framber Valdez to the mound looking to get one win closer. Valdez has been good for the Astros this year, going 8-4 with a 2.64 ERA.

The Angels will counter with Reid Detmers as they try to win a huge series against the division-leading Astros.

Detmers is 2-3 with a 4.22 ERA on the season. The Angels have not played well when he has started as they have lost his last eight starts and haven't won since May 10.

