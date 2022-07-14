How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after strking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after strking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will play Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Angel Stadium, at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.229).
  • The Angels are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (352 total).
  • The Angels are 25th in the league with an on-base percentage of .300.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
  • The Astros rank 13th in the league with 390 total runs scored this season.
  • The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani has put up a team-high 54 runs batted in.
  • Including all major league hitters, Ohtani is 82nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • Mike Trout has showcased his ability as a power hitter this season, as he leads his team with 24 home runs with a club-leading .266 batting average.
  • Trout is fourth in homers and 21st in RBI so far this year.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .292 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Jared Walsh is hitting .240 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros Impact Players

  • Tucker leads Houston in runs batted in with 60 while batting .259.
  • In all of the major leagues, Tucker is 21st in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has 71 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
  • Bregman ranks 67th in homers and 37th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Jose Altuve is slashing .280/.372/.534 this season for the Astros.
  • Yuli Gurriel has 66 hits and an OBP of .281 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Angels and Astros Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Orioles

L 4-1

Away

7/8/2022

Orioles

L 5-4

Away

7/9/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Away

7/10/2022

Orioles

L 9-5

Away

7/12/2022

Astros

L 6-5

Home

7/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Royals

W 5-2

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

W 8-3

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

L 3-2

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

W 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

