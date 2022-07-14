How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after strking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will play Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Angel Stadium, at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Angels have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.229).

The Angels are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (352 total).

The Angels are 25th in the league with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Astros have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Astros rank 13th in the league with 390 total runs scored this season.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani has put up a team-high 54 runs batted in.

Including all major league hitters, Ohtani is 82nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Mike Trout has showcased his ability as a power hitter this season, as he leads his team with 24 home runs with a club-leading .266 batting average.

Trout is fourth in homers and 21st in RBI so far this year.

Taylor Ward is batting .292 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks.

Jared Walsh is hitting .240 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros Impact Players

Tucker leads Houston in runs batted in with 60 while batting .259.

In all of the major leagues, Tucker is 21st in homers and eighth in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 71 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Bregman ranks 67th in homers and 37th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Jose Altuve is slashing .280/.372/.534 this season for the Astros.

Yuli Gurriel has 66 hits and an OBP of .281 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Angels and Astros Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Orioles L 4-1 Away 7/8/2022 Orioles L 5-4 Away 7/9/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Orioles L 9-5 Away 7/12/2022 Astros L 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Astros - Home 7/14/2022 Astros - Home 7/15/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/16/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/22/2022 Braves - Away 7/23/2022 Braves - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Royals W 5-2 Home 7/8/2022 Athletics W 8-3 Away 7/9/2022 Athletics L 3-2 Away 7/10/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Angels W 6-5 Away 7/13/2022 Angels - Away 7/14/2022 Angels - Away 7/15/2022 Athletics - Home 7/16/2022 Athletics - Home 7/17/2022 Athletics - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home

Regional restrictions apply.