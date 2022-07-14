How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels will try to defeat Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros when the teams meet on Thursday at 8:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Astros are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (391 total).

The Astros' .320 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.

The Angels have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Angels rank 25th in the league with 359 total runs scored this season.

The Angels have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Tucker has racked up a team-leading 60 runs batted in.

Including all hitters in baseball, Tucker's home runs place him 23rd, and his RBI tally ranks him eighth.

Alex Bregman has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 51 walks while batting .243.

Bregman is 69th in homers and 40th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.

Yuli Gurriel has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .230.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 56 while batting .252.

Ohtani's home run total places him 15th in MLB, and he is 16th in RBI.

Mike Trout is slugging .596 this season, with a team-best 24 homers while driving in 51 runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Trout is fifth in homers and 21st in RBI.

Taylor Ward is batting .288 to lead Los Angeles, while adding 12 homers and 34 runs batted in this season.

Jared Walsh is batting .237 with an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Athletics W 8-3 Away 7/9/2022 Athletics L 3-2 Away 7/10/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Angels W 6-5 Away 7/13/2022 Angels L 7-1 Away 7/14/2022 Angels - Away 7/15/2022 Athletics - Home 7/16/2022 Athletics - Home 7/17/2022 Athletics - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Orioles L 5-4 Away 7/9/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Orioles L 9-5 Away 7/12/2022 Astros L 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Astros W 7-1 Home 7/14/2022 Astros - Home 7/15/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/16/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/22/2022 Braves - Away 7/23/2022 Braves - Away 7/24/2022 Braves - Away

