How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels will try to defeat Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros when the teams meet on Thursday at 8:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (391 total).
  • The Astros' .320 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels rank 25th in the league with 359 total runs scored this season.
  • The Angels have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Tucker has racked up a team-leading 60 runs batted in.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Tucker's home runs place him 23rd, and his RBI tally ranks him eighth.
  • Alex Bregman has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 51 walks while batting .243.
  • Bregman is 69th in homers and 40th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Yuli Gurriel has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .230.

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 56 while batting .252.
  • Ohtani's home run total places him 15th in MLB, and he is 16th in RBI.
  • Mike Trout is slugging .596 this season, with a team-best 24 homers while driving in 51 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Trout is fifth in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .288 to lead Los Angeles, while adding 12 homers and 34 runs batted in this season.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .237 with an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Athletics

W 8-3

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

L 3-2

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

W 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Orioles

L 5-4

Away

7/9/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Away

7/10/2022

Orioles

L 9-5

Away

7/12/2022

Astros

L 6-5

Home

7/13/2022

Astros

W 7-1

Home

7/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
imago0041693975h
Soccer

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Cavalry FC

By Brandon Rush37 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18694263
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy