New York Mets at Chicago Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch New York Mets at Chicago Cubs: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets head to Chicago on Thursday for the first of a four-game series with the Cubs.

The Mets take a trip to Wrigley Field on Thursday, coming off a huge series win against the rival Braves.

How to Watch New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mets were just one and a half games up on the Braves heading into the series but won two of three and enter the series with the Cubs now up two and a half games.

It was the first time all year that the Braves had the opportunity to jump the Mets for first place, but New York was able to fend them off.

Now the Mets will look to take care of a Cubs team that has lost six straight and has been swept in their last two series.

The Cubs had won four straight series when they went to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers but were swept in a four-game series. They then came home and ran into a buzzsaw that was the Orioles and lost both games of that series.

Thursday, they will look to snap out of their funk as they try and deal the Mets a damaging loss.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
8:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
