How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins will look to out-hit Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park on Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .238 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 22nd in runs scored with 367, 4.2 per game.
- The Marlins are 23rd in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 328 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Marlins Impact Players
- Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-leading batting average of .296.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Cooper's home runs rank him 146th, and his RBI tally ranks him 68th.
- Miguel Rojas is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Of all major league batters, Rojas is 174th in home runs and 224th in RBI.
- Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .245.
- Jon Berti is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.
- Among all batters in the majors, Hayes' home run total is 234th and his RBI tally is 158th.
- Daniel Vogelbach is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .233 average, 12 homers and 33 RBI.
- Vogelbach is currently 57th in homers and 121st in RBI in the big leagues.
- Jack Suwinski is slashing .199/.289/.430 this season for the Pirates.
- Michael Chavis has 56 hits and an OBP of .278 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
7/10/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
W 5-4
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Away
7/10/2022
Brewers
W 8-6
Away
7/11/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
7/12/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
-
Home
