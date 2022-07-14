How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins will look to out-hit Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park on Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins' .238 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 22nd in runs scored with 367, 4.2 per game.

The Marlins are 23rd in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 328 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-leading batting average of .296.

Of all hitters in baseball, Cooper's home runs rank him 146th, and his RBI tally ranks him 68th.

Miguel Rojas is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Of all major league batters, Rojas is 174th in home runs and 224th in RBI.

Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .245.

Jon Berti is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Among all batters in the majors, Hayes' home run total is 234th and his RBI tally is 158th.

Daniel Vogelbach is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .233 average, 12 homers and 33 RBI.

Vogelbach is currently 57th in homers and 121st in RBI in the big leagues.

Jack Suwinski is slashing .199/.289/.430 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis has 56 hits and an OBP of .278 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 7/11/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Home 7/12/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Pirates W 5-4 Home 7/14/2022 Pirates - Home 7/15/2022 Phillies - Home 7/16/2022 Phillies - Home 7/17/2022 Phillies - Home 7/21/2022 Rangers - Home 7/22/2022 Pirates - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Away 7/10/2022 Brewers W 8-6 Away 7/11/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 7/12/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 7/14/2022 Marlins - Away 7/15/2022 Rockies - Away 7/16/2022 Rockies - Away 7/17/2022 Rockies - Away 7/22/2022 Marlins - Home 7/23/2022 Marlins - Home

