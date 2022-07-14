How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins will look to out-hit Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park on Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .238 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Marlins rank 22nd in runs scored with 367, 4.2 per game.
  • The Marlins are 23rd in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 328 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-leading batting average of .296.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Cooper's home runs rank him 146th, and his RBI tally ranks him 68th.
  • Miguel Rojas is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • Of all major league batters, Rojas is 174th in home runs and 224th in RBI.
  • Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .245.
  • Jon Berti is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Hayes' home run total is 234th and his RBI tally is 158th.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .233 average, 12 homers and 33 RBI.
  • Vogelbach is currently 57th in homers and 121st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jack Suwinski is slashing .199/.289/.430 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis has 56 hits and an OBP of .278 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

W 5-4

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Away

7/10/2022

Brewers

W 8-6

Away

7/11/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 seconds ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

Italy vs. Iceland stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

Aces vs. Liberty stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18684665
Golf

2022 Open Championship, First Round: Live Stream

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after strking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after strking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
USATSI_18692566
NBA

How to Watch NBA Summer League: Nuggets vs. Clippers

By Phil Watson14 hours ago
LA Galaxy Chicharito
Soccer

How to Watch Galaxy vs. Earthquakes

By Rafael Urbina14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy