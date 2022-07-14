How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert take the field against Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Target Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Twins are fifth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
  • The Twins are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (411 total).
  • The Twins' .324 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored 374 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads the Twins with a team-high batting average of .346.
  • Among all batters in baseball, Arraez's home runs rank him 234th, and his RBI tally places him 151st.
  • Max Kepler is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • Among all MLB batters, Kepler is 101st in homers and 82nd in RBI.
  • Jorge Polanco has a team-high 45 runs batted in.
  • Byron Buxton has collected a team-best 23 home runs.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in batting average (.299) and home runs (11) this season, while also chipping in with 43 RBI.
  • Abreu ranks 69th in homers and 54th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Robert leads Chicago in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 49.
  • Robert is currently 69th in home runs and 29th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.333/.427.
  • Tim Anderson has 79 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Rangers

L 6-5

Away

7/9/2022

Rangers

L 9-7

Away

7/10/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Home

7/13/2022

Brewers

W 4-1

Home

7/14/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/15/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-2

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

L 8-4

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

W 7-0

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
