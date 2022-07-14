How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field on Thursday at Wrigley Field against Carlos Carrasco, who is expected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (421 total).
  • The Mets rank fourth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored 379 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (23) and runs batted in (72).
  • In all of baseball, Alonso is sixth in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with 11 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Lindor is 31st in homers and seventh in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .288.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 16 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 34 walks while hitting .269.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .280 with nine home runs and 41 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Happ is 101st in home runs and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Contreras has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .377. He's slugging .473 on the year.
  • Contreras is 48th in homers and 104th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .304 to lead Chicago, while adding five homers and 26 runs batted in this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .227 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 45 RBI.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

L 2-0

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

L 7-1

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

