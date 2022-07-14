Skip to main content

How to Watch Padres at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies have climbed out of last place in the NL West and look to win the series against the Padres.

The Colorado Rockies (40-49) have won five of their last seven and have taken two of three so far from the San Diego Padres (50-40) in their four-game series at Coors Field. The series finale is Thursday afternoon. San Diego is now eight-and-a-half games behind the Dodgers in the National League West, partly because of its 3-7 record against Colorado.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

José Iglesias had a big day at the plate for the Rockies on Wednesday, driving in six runs as Colorado came back from deficits of 3-0 and 6-3 to get a 10-6 victory. Iglesias had an RBI groundout in the fifth, a three-run homer in the sixth and a two-run single in the 7th. The Rockies scored three runs each in those frames to pull away.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland will start the series finale for Colorado. In 17 starts, he is 4-7 with a 4.70 ERA and 1.372 WHIP in 97.2 innings. Freeland has lost his last two starts, including Saturday at Arizona, when he allowed six runs on seven hits in 6.1 innings.

The Padres are also going with a lefty, former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. He has made nine starts this season, going 1-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 1.381 WHIP in 46.1 innings. He missed more than a month with an adductor strain. 

Snell picked up his first win against the Giants on Friday, allowing a run on three hits with 11 strikeouts in six innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
