How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins meet Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 12:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
  • The Marlins rank 22nd in runs scored with 367, 4.2 per game.
  • The Marlins rank 23rd in the league with a .304 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 328 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a .296 batting average.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Cooper is 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Miguel Rojas has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .242.
  • Among all major league batters, Rojas ranks 174th in homers and 224th in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Jon Berti has 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks while hitting .271.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 77 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .354.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes' home run total is 234th and his RBI tally ranks 158th.
  • Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (33) this season. He's batting .233 while slugging .441.
  • Vogelbach ranks 57th in homers and 121st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Jack Suwinski has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .199/.289/.430.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .236 with an OBP of .278 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

W 5-4

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Away

7/10/2022

Brewers

W 8-6

Away

7/11/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

