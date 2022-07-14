How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins meet Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 12:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at loanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- The Marlins rank 22nd in runs scored with 367, 4.2 per game.
- The Marlins rank 23rd in the league with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 328 (3.7 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Marlins Impact Players
- Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a .296 batting average.
- Including all MLB hitters, Cooper is 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Miguel Rojas has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .242.
- Among all major league batters, Rojas ranks 174th in homers and 224th in RBI.
- Jesus Aguilar is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Jon Berti has 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks while hitting .271.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 77 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .354.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes' home run total is 234th and his RBI tally ranks 158th.
- Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (33) this season. He's batting .233 while slugging .441.
- Vogelbach ranks 57th in homers and 121st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Jack Suwinski has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .199/.289/.430.
- Michael Chavis is batting .236 with an OBP of .278 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
7/10/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
W 5-4
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Away
7/10/2022
Brewers
W 8-6
Away
7/11/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
7/12/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
14
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)