How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

The Colorado Rockies and Jose Iglesias take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Coors Field.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres' .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

The Padres are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (393 total).

The Padres are 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .260 batting average.

The Rockies have scored 401 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .304, while pacing the Padres in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 51.

Including all batters in MLB, Machado is 33rd in homers and 21st in RBI.

Cronenworth is batting .242 with 22 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Cronenworth ranks 101st in home runs and 34th in RBI.

Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .273.

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 67.

In all of MLB, Cron ranks 12th in home runs and third in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 87 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .473 on the year.

Overall, Blackmon ranks 41st in homers and 25th in RBI this year.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Connor Joe has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .390 on the year.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Giants L 3-1 Home 7/10/2022 Giants L 12-0 Home 7/11/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 7/13/2022 Rockies L 10-6 Away 7/14/2022 Rockies - Away 7/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/22/2022 Mets - Away 7/23/2022 Mets - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-2 Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 7/11/2022 Padres L 6-5 Home 7/12/2022 Padres W 5-3 Home 7/13/2022 Padres W 10-6 Home 7/14/2022 Padres - Home 7/15/2022 Pirates - Home 7/16/2022 Pirates - Home 7/17/2022 Pirates - Home 7/22/2022 Brewers - Away 7/23/2022 Brewers - Away

