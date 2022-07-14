How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Jose Iglesias take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Coors Field.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Padres are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (393 total).
  • The Padres are 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .260 batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 401 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .304, while pacing the Padres in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 51.
  • Including all batters in MLB, Machado is 33rd in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Cronenworth is batting .242 with 22 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Cronenworth ranks 101st in home runs and 34th in RBI.
  • Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .273.
  • Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 67.
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks 12th in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 87 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .473 on the year.
  • Overall, Blackmon ranks 41st in homers and 25th in RBI this year.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
  • Connor Joe has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .390 on the year.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Giants

L 3-1

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

L 12-0

Home

7/11/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

7/13/2022

Rockies

L 10-6

Away

7/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/22/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/23/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-2

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

7/11/2022

Padres

L 6-5

Home

7/12/2022

Padres

W 5-3

Home

7/13/2022

Padres

W 10-6

Home

7/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

-

Away

How To Watch

July
14
2022

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
