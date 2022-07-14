How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Jose Iglesias take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Coors Field.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres' .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (393 total).
- The Padres are 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .260 batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 401 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .304, while pacing the Padres in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 51.
- Including all batters in MLB, Machado is 33rd in homers and 21st in RBI.
- Cronenworth is batting .242 with 22 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Cronenworth ranks 101st in home runs and 34th in RBI.
- Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .273.
- Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 67.
- In all of MLB, Cron ranks 12th in home runs and third in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 87 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .473 on the year.
- Overall, Blackmon ranks 41st in homers and 25th in RBI this year.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- Connor Joe has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .390 on the year.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Giants
L 3-1
Home
7/10/2022
Giants
L 12-0
Home
7/11/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Away
7/12/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
7/13/2022
Rockies
L 10-6
Away
7/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/22/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/23/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-2
Away
7/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
7/11/2022
Padres
L 6-5
Home
7/12/2022
Padres
W 5-3
Home
7/13/2022
Padres
W 10-6
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/15/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
-
Away
