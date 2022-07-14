How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners go for their 11th straight win on Thursday when they open a four-game series with the Rangers.

The Mariners are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now and Thursday they head to Texas to take on the rival Rangers.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Mariners have reeled off 10 straight wins and are a season-best five games over .500 at 47-42. 

The winning streak has moved them into a three-way tie with the Blue Jays and Red Sox for the second wild card spot.

It has been a great stretch for the Mariners to close the first half of the season and Thursday they will look to get an 11th straight win as they send Marco Gonzales to the mound.

Gonzales is 5-9 on the season with a 3.24 ERA. He pitched well in his last outing, as the Mariners got a huge 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The Rangers will counter with Martin Perez as they look to slow down the streaking Mariners. Perez has been really good this year, going 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA.

The Rangers have won his last six starts and Thursday they will look to make it seven in a row in the series opener.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
8:05
PM/ET
Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
