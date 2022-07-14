How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

The Mariners go for their 11th straight win on Thursday when they open a four-game series with the Rangers.

The Mariners are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now and Thursday they head to Texas to take on the rival Rangers.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners have reeled off 10 straight wins and are a season-best five games over .500 at 47-42.

The winning streak has moved them into a three-way tie with the Blue Jays and Red Sox for the second wild card spot.

It has been a great stretch for the Mariners to close the first half of the season and Thursday they will look to get an 11th straight win as they send Marco Gonzales to the mound.

Gonzales is 5-9 on the season with a 3.24 ERA. He pitched well in his last outing, as the Mariners got a huge 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The Rangers will counter with Martin Perez as they look to slow down the streaking Mariners. Perez has been really good this year, going 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA.

The Rangers have won his last six starts and Thursday they will look to make it seven in a row in the series opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.