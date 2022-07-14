How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Marco Gonzales takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rangers rank 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

The Rangers rank 13th in runs scored with 394, 4.6 per game.

The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in the league.

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored 362 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 21 long balls.

In all of baseball, Seager is 10th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.

Semien is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Semien is 57th in homers in baseball and 60th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 51 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a team-leading batting average of .277.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI for Seattle this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Rodriguez's home run total is 33rd and his RBI tally ranks 52nd.

Ty France's batting average of .302 leads all Seattle hitters this season.

France is currently 87th in home runs and 44th in RBI in the major leagues.

J.P. Crawford has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 47.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Twins W 9-7 Home 7/10/2022 Twins L 6-5 Home 7/11/2022 Athletics W 10-8 Home 7/12/2022 Athletics L 14-7 Home 7/13/2022 Athletics W 5-2 Home 7/14/2022 Mariners - Home 7/15/2022 Mariners - Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home 7/21/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Athletics - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Blue Jays W 5-2 Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays W 2-1 Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Rangers - Away 7/16/2022 Rangers - Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away 7/22/2022 Astros - Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home

