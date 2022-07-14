How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jul 10, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and Xander Bogaerts will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Rays are 19th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

The Rays have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (367 total runs).

The Rays are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

The Red Sox have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 418.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .323.

Rays Impact Players

Diaz leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .303.

Diaz's home runs place him 263rd in MLB, and he is 190th in RBI.

Randy Arozarena has put up 40 runs batted in to lead his team.

Arozarena ranks 87th in homers in the majors and 68th in RBI.

Harold Ramirez is hitting .332 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Ji-Man Choi has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 40 runs batted in.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads Boston in homers with 19 while also maintaining a team-best .325 batting average.

Devers' home run total places him 15th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.

Bogaerts is batting .314 with an OBP of .391 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Overall, Bogaerts ranks 146th in home runs and 91st in RBI this year.

Alex Verdugo has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .269/.314/.381.

J.D. Martinez has collected 94 hits this season and has an OBP of .375. He's slugging .493 on the year.

Rays and Red Sox Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Reds L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Reds L 10-5 Away 7/11/2022 Red Sox W 10-5 Home 7/12/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Red Sox W 4-1 Home 7/14/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/15/2022 Orioles - Home 7/16/2022 Orioles - Home 7/17/2022 Orioles - Home 7/22/2022 Royals - Away 7/23/2022 Royals - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Yankees W 6-5 Home 7/10/2022 Yankees W 11-6 Home 7/11/2022 Rays L 10-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Rays L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rays - Away 7/15/2022 Yankees - Away 7/16/2022 Yankees - Away 7/17/2022 Yankees - Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Regional restrictions apply.