How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rangers are 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
  • The Rangers are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (394 total).
  • The Rangers rank 27th in the league with a .299 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners rank 24th in the league with 362 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 21 home runs.
  • Seager's home runs rank him 10th in MLB, and he is 32nd in RBI.
  • Semien is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Semien is 57th in homers and 60th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia has put up a team-best 51 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a .277 batting average.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI for Seattle this season.
  • In all of MLB, Rodriguez is 33rd in homers and 52nd in RBI.
  • France is batting .302 to lead Seattle, while adding 10 homers and 45 runs batted in this season.
  • France is currently 87th in home runs and 44th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez is batting .240 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 47 RBI.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Twins

W 9-7

Home

7/10/2022

Twins

L 6-5

Home

7/11/2022

Athletics

W 10-8

Home

7/12/2022

Athletics

L 14-7

Home

7/13/2022

Athletics

W 5-2

Home

7/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

W 2-1

Home

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
