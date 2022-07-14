How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rangers are 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

The Rangers are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (394 total).

The Rangers rank 27th in the league with a .299 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Mariners rank 24th in the league with 362 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 21 home runs.

Seager's home runs rank him 10th in MLB, and he is 32nd in RBI.

Semien is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Among all MLB hitters, Semien is 57th in homers and 60th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia has put up a team-best 51 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a .277 batting average.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI for Seattle this season.

In all of MLB, Rodriguez is 33rd in homers and 52nd in RBI.

France is batting .302 to lead Seattle, while adding 10 homers and 45 runs batted in this season.

France is currently 87th in home runs and 44th in RBI in the major leagues.

J.P. Crawford has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .240 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 47 RBI.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Twins W 9-7 Home 7/10/2022 Twins L 6-5 Home 7/11/2022 Athletics W 10-8 Home 7/12/2022 Athletics L 14-7 Home 7/13/2022 Athletics W 5-2 Home 7/14/2022 Mariners - Home 7/15/2022 Mariners - Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home 7/21/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Athletics - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Blue Jays W 5-2 Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays W 2-1 Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Rangers - Away 7/16/2022 Rangers - Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away 7/22/2022 Astros - Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home

Regional restrictions apply.