How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees: Stream MLB Rivalry Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

Famous rivals the Red Sox and Yankees both come into the final series before the All-Star break stumbling.

The Boston Red Sox (47-43) come to Yankee Stadium ahead of the All-Star break after being swept by Tampa Bay. The Yankees (62-27) are faring little better of late, losing four of their last five and losing a series at home to the lowly Reds. The rivals open a three-game series with New York holding a 4-3 edge this season.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Yankees came back from a 4-1 deficit in the eighth to tie the game on homers from Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres. But Cincinnati plated three runs in the top of the 10th in its 7-6 win.

Boston surrendered a 3-0 lead in the seventh inning at Tampa Bay, giving up five runs in its 5-4 loss. It was the first time the Red Sox were swept by the Rays in a four-game series since April 2010. Rafael Devers homered to open the scoring in the fourth inning.

New York will open the series with left-hander Jordan Montgomery. In 17 starts, he is 3-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 1.031 WHIP in 96 innings. He took a no-decision on Saturday at Boston, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings in the Yankees' 6-5 loss.

Nathan Eovaldi comes off the injured list to start for Boston. He last pitched on June 8 and has been out with inflammation in his lower back. In 12 starts this season, Eovaldi is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 1.098 WHIP in 68.1 innings, striking out 72. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

