How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and J.D. Martinez on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .242 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.2 runs per game (466 total).
- The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
- The Red Sox rank second in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- The Red Sox have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 422.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 31 home runs and 66 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .278.
- Judge's home runs place him first in baseball, and he ranks fifth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.
- Rizzo is ninth in home runs and 14th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 46 walks.
- Torres is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers leads Boston in batting average (.327) and home runs (20) this season, while also chipping in with 52 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Devers' home run total is 12th and his RBI tally is 22nd.
- Xander Bogaerts has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .392. He's slugging .458 on the year.
- Bogaerts ranks 146th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Alex Verdugo is slashing .269/.313/.383 this season for the Red Sox.
- Martinez has collected 94 hits this season and has an OBP of .374. He's slugging .489 on the year.
Yankees and Red Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Red Sox
L 6-5
Away
7/10/2022
Red Sox
L 11-6
Away
7/12/2022
Reds
L 4-3
Home
7/13/2022
Reds
W 7-6
Home
7/14/2022
Reds
L 7-6
Home
7/15/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/22/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Yankees
W 11-6
Home
7/11/2022
Rays
L 10-5
Away
7/12/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Rays
L 4-1
Away
7/14/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
7/15/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/16/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/17/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
