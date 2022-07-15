How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and J.D. Martinez on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .242 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.2 runs per game (466 total).
  • The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
  • The Red Sox rank second in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
  • The Red Sox have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 422.
  • The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 31 home runs and 66 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .278.
  • Judge's home runs place him first in baseball, and he ranks fifth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Rizzo is ninth in home runs and 14th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 46 walks.
  • Torres is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers leads Boston in batting average (.327) and home runs (20) this season, while also chipping in with 52 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Devers' home run total is 12th and his RBI tally is 22nd.
  • Xander Bogaerts has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .392. He's slugging .458 on the year.
  • Bogaerts ranks 146th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Alex Verdugo is slashing .269/.313/.383 this season for the Red Sox.
  • Martinez has collected 94 hits this season and has an OBP of .374. He's slugging .489 on the year.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Away

7/10/2022

Red Sox

L 11-6

Away

7/12/2022

Reds

L 4-3

Home

7/13/2022

Reds

W 7-6

Home

7/14/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

7/15/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/22/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Yankees

W 11-6

Home

7/11/2022

Rays

L 10-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

