How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets square off against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Mets are fifth in the majors with a .254 batting average.
  • The Mets score the third-most runs in baseball (429 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Mets rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 379 (4.3 per game).
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has managed a team-high 24 home runs and has driven in 74 runs.
  • Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Lindor is 31st in homers in baseball and seventh in RBI.
  • Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while batting .275.
  • Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .289.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.
  • In all of MLB, Happ ranks 102nd in home runs and 65th in RBI.
  • Contreras has 72 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Contreras is currently 50th in homers and 104th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Nico Hoerner's batting average of .308 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .224.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Marlins

L 2-0

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

W 8-0

Away

7/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

L 7-1

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

L 8-0

Home

7/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

