How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets square off against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Friday, July 15, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Mets are fifth in the majors with a .254 batting average.

The Mets score the third-most runs in baseball (429 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mets rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 379 (4.3 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has managed a team-high 24 home runs and has driven in 74 runs.

Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

Lindor is 31st in homers in baseball and seventh in RBI.

Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while batting .275.

Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .289.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

In all of MLB, Happ ranks 102nd in home runs and 65th in RBI.

Contreras has 72 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Contreras is currently 50th in homers and 104th in RBI in the big leagues.

Nico Hoerner's batting average of .308 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .224.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Marlins L 2-0 Home 7/11/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Braves L 4-1 Away 7/13/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 7/14/2022 Cubs W 8-0 Away 7/15/2022 Cubs - Away 7/16/2022 Cubs - Away 7/17/2022 Cubs - Away 7/22/2022 Padres - Home 7/23/2022 Padres - Home 7/24/2022 Padres - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Away 7/12/2022 Orioles L 4-2 Home 7/13/2022 Orioles L 7-1 Home 7/14/2022 Mets L 8-0 Home 7/15/2022 Mets - Home 7/16/2022 Mets - Home 7/17/2022 Mets - Home 7/22/2022 Phillies - Away 7/23/2022 Phillies - Away 7/24/2022 Phillies - Away

