How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Friday at Target Field against Devin Smeltzer, who is the named starter for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Friday, July 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Twins have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.254).

The Twins are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (413 total).

The Twins are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The White Sox rank 16th in the league with 386 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a .343 batting average.

Among all major league hitters, Arraez is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Max Kepler is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Kepler ranks 102nd in home runs and 85th in RBI so far this season.

Jorge Polanco paces the Twins with 45 runs batted in.

Byron Buxton has swatted a team- leading 23 long balls.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has been key for Chicago with 11 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .301 this season.

Abreu's home run total places him 71st in the majors, and he ranks 47th in RBI.

Robert leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 54.

Robert is 59th in homers and 20th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Andrew Vaughn has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a .312 batting average. He's also hit five homers and has 21 RBI.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Rangers L 9-7 Away 7/10/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Home 7/13/2022 Brewers W 4-1 Home 7/14/2022 White Sox L 12-2 Home 7/15/2022 White Sox - Home 7/16/2022 White Sox - Home 7/17/2022 White Sox - Home 7/23/2022 Tigers - Away 7/24/2022 Tigers - Away 7/26/2022 Brewers - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Guardians L 8-4 Away 7/12/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Guardians W 7-0 Away 7/13/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Twins W 12-2 Away 7/15/2022 Twins - Away 7/16/2022 Twins - Away 7/17/2022 Twins - Away 7/22/2022 Guardians - Home 7/23/2022 Guardians - Home 7/23/2022 Guardians - Home

