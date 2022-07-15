How to Watch White Sox at Twins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Chicago White Sox have won three straight and opened a crucial four-game set at Minnesota with a win as the series against the Twins continues Friday.

The Chicago White Sox (44-45) picked up their third straight win to open a four-game series at Target Field against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (49-42) on Thursday. The teams square off again in Minneapolis on Friday night.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago is now four games behind Minnesota in the standings and still trails the Guardians by a half-game. The White Sox pulled away in the fourth inning, taking a 6-1 lead on a grand slam by Luis Robert, and went on to win in a rout, 12-2. Andrew Vaughn and Seby Zavala also homered for Chicago.

Things got testy after the final out. Gilberto Celestino hit a nubber in front of the plate and was tagged out by Zavala to end it. The two exchanged words and the benches and bullpens emptied.

Minnesota will start left-hander Devin Smeltzer on Friday night. Recalled from Triple-A St. Paul for the second time this season on May 25, Smeltzer has made 11 starts and is 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 1.156 WHIP in 59.2 innings. The Twins have lost his last three starts, however.

He got no decision on Saturday at Texas after allowing seven runs on eight hits in just three-and-one-third innings.

The White Sox counter with right-hander Michael Kopech. He is 2-6 in 16 starts with a 3.35 ERA and 1.141 WHIP in 78 innings. Kopech has lost four straight decisions and took a no-decision in Sunday's win over the Tigers, departing after allowing two runs on four hits in five-and-one third innings.

