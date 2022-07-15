How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Urquidy takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Friday at Minute Maid Park against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 394, 4.5 per game.
- The Astros rank eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
- The Athletics have scored 297 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 61 runs batted in.
- Tucker ranks 23rd in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Alex Bregman has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks while batting .243.
- Bregman ranks 71st in home runs in MLB and 42nd in RBI.
- Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
- Yuli Gurriel is hitting .231 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.237) this season while adding nine home runs and 36 RBI.
- Murphy ranks 102nd in home runs and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .363 on the year.
- Andrus is 173rd in home runs and 197th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 38.
- Ramon Laureano is batting .239 with an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Athletics
L 3-2
Away
7/10/2022
Athletics
W 6-1
Away
7/12/2022
Angels
W 6-5
Away
7/13/2022
Angels
L 7-1
Away
7/14/2022
Angels
W 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/16/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/22/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Home
7/11/2022
Rangers
L 10-8
Away
7/12/2022
Rangers
W 14-7
Away
7/13/2022
Rangers
L 5-2
Away
7/15/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/16/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/17/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/21/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/21/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/22/2022
Rangers
-
Home
