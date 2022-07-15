How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) celebrates with Oakland Athletics third baseman Dermis Garcia (76) and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) after hitting a grand slam home run during the twelfth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Urquidy takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Friday at Minute Maid Park against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 394, 4.5 per game.
  • The Astros rank eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
  • The Athletics have scored 297 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 61 runs batted in.
  • Tucker ranks 23rd in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Alex Bregman has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks while batting .243.
  • Bregman ranks 71st in home runs in MLB and 42nd in RBI.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Yuli Gurriel is hitting .231 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.237) this season while adding nine home runs and 36 RBI.
  • Murphy ranks 102nd in home runs and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .363 on the year.
  • Andrus is 173rd in home runs and 197th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 38.
  • Ramon Laureano is batting .239 with an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

L 3-2

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

W 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

L 10-8

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

W 14-7

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

