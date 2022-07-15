How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Sandy Alcantara takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Friday against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Marlins vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
  • The Marlins have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (370 total runs).
  • The Marlins rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.
  • The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Phillies have scored 415 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Marlins Impact Players

  • Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-leading batting average of .295.
  • Cooper ranks 146th in home runs and 70th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .245.
  • Aguilar ranks 71st in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Miguel Rojas is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • Jorge Soler is batting .217 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber is batting .214 this season with a team-high 28 home runs and 57 RBI.
  • Schwarber's home run total puts him second in the big leagues, and he is 14th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .479 on the year.
  • Hoskins ranks 19th in home runs and 57th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.296/.376.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 66 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Marlins and Phillies Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

W 5-4

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

W 1-0

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

L 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-2

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
