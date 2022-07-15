How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Sandy Alcantara takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Friday against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Marlins vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Marlins' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

The Marlins have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (370 total runs).

The Marlins rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Phillies have scored 415 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Phillies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Marlins Impact Players

Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-leading batting average of .295.

Cooper ranks 146th in home runs and 70th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .245.

Aguilar ranks 71st in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Miguel Rojas is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Jorge Soler is batting .217 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber is batting .214 this season with a team-high 28 home runs and 57 RBI.

Schwarber's home run total puts him second in the big leagues, and he is 14th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .479 on the year.

Hoskins ranks 19th in home runs and 57th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Nicholas Castellanos has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.296/.376.

J.T. Realmuto has 66 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Marlins and Phillies Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 7/11/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Home 7/12/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Pirates W 5-4 Home 7/14/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Phillies - Home 7/16/2022 Phillies - Home 7/17/2022 Phillies - Home 7/21/2022 Rangers - Home 7/22/2022 Pirates - Away 7/23/2022 Pirates - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals W 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals L 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays L 8-2 Away 7/15/2022 Marlins - Away 7/16/2022 Marlins - Away 7/17/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Cubs - Home 7/23/2022 Cubs - Home 7/24/2022 Cubs - Home

