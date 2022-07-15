How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A couple of hot hitters, Rowdy Tellez and Wilmer Flores, will be on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (403 total).
- The Brewers' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- The Giants have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 416.
- The Giants have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez has put up a team-high 55 runs batted in.
- Tellez ranks 23rd in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Christian Yelich is batting .250 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.
- Yelich ranks 118th in homers and 140th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Willy Adames has 18 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a .256 batting average.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores is batting .254 for San Francisco with a team-high 50 RBI.
- Flores' home run total places him 48th in MLB, and he is 25th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .262 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 36 runs.
- Among all MLB batters, Estrada ranks 101st in home runs and 90th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson is slugging .524 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 41 RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 61 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
Brewers and Giants Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Pirates
W 4-3
Home
7/9/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
7/10/2022
Pirates
L 8-6
Home
7/12/2022
Twins
W 6-3
Away
7/13/2022
Twins
L 4-1
Away
7/14/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/15/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/16/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/17/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/22/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Away
7/10/2022
Padres
W 12-0
Away
7/11/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Home
7/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 13-0
Home
7/13/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Home
7/14/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/15/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/16/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/17/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/21/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
