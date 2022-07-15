How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jul 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (6) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) run onto the field after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Rowdy Tellez and Wilmer Flores, will be on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (403 total).

The Brewers' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.

The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

The Giants have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 416.

The Giants have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez has put up a team-high 55 runs batted in.

Tellez ranks 23rd in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Christian Yelich is batting .250 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.

Yelich ranks 118th in homers and 140th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Willy Adames has 18 home runs, best in the lineup.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a .256 batting average.

Giants Impact Players

Flores is batting .254 for San Francisco with a team-high 50 RBI.

Flores' home run total places him 48th in MLB, and he is 25th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .262 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 36 runs.

Among all MLB batters, Estrada ranks 101st in home runs and 90th in RBI.

Joc Pederson is slugging .524 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 41 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has 61 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Brewers and Giants Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Pirates W 4-3 Home 7/9/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 7/10/2022 Pirates L 8-6 Home 7/12/2022 Twins W 6-3 Away 7/13/2022 Twins L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Giants - Away 7/15/2022 Giants - Away 7/16/2022 Giants - Away 7/17/2022 Giants - Away 7/22/2022 Rockies - Home 7/23/2022 Rockies - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Padres W 3-1 Away 7/10/2022 Padres W 12-0 Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 13-0 Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/14/2022 Brewers - Home 7/15/2022 Brewers - Home 7/16/2022 Brewers - Home 7/17/2022 Brewers - Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away

