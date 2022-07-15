How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (6) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) run onto the field after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Rowdy Tellez and Wilmer Flores, will be on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (403 total).
  • The Brewers' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 416.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez has put up a team-high 55 runs batted in.
  • Tellez ranks 23rd in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .250 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.
  • Yelich ranks 118th in homers and 140th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Willy Adames has 18 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a .256 batting average.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores is batting .254 for San Francisco with a team-high 50 RBI.
  • Flores' home run total places him 48th in MLB, and he is 25th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .262 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 36 runs.
  • Among all MLB batters, Estrada ranks 101st in home runs and 90th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .524 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 41 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 61 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Brewers and Giants Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Pirates

W 4-3

Home

7/9/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

7/10/2022

Pirates

L 8-6

Home

7/12/2022

Twins

W 6-3

Away

7/13/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

W 12-0

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 13-0

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
