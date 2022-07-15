How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Devin Smeltzer takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Twins are fifth in the majors with a .254 batting average.
- The Twins are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (413 total).
- The Twins' .324 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The White Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- The White Sox have scored 386 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
Twins Impact Players
- Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a team-leading batting average of .343.
- Among all batters in MLB, Arraez ranks 231st in home runs and 150th in RBI.
- Max Kepler has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .252.
- Kepler ranks 102nd in homers in baseball and 85th in RBI.
- Jorge Polanco has racked up a team-best 45 runs batted in.
- Byron Buxton paces the Twins with 23 home runs.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu has been key for Chicago with 11 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .301 this season.
- In all of MLB, Abreu ranks 71st in home runs and 47th in RBI.
- Robert leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 54.
- Among all MLB hitters, Robert is 59th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn is slashing .285/.334/.438 this season for the White Sox.
- Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .312. He's also hit five home runs with 21 RBI.
Twins and White Sox Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Rangers
L 9-7
Away
7/10/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Away
7/12/2022
Brewers
L 6-3
Home
7/13/2022
Brewers
W 4-1
Home
7/14/2022
White Sox
L 12-2
Home
7/15/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/16/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/26/2022
Brewers
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Guardians
L 8-4
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
L 4-1
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
W 7-0
Away
7/13/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Away
7/14/2022
Twins
W 12-2
Away
7/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/16/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/17/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/22/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
