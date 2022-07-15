How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Smeltzer takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

8:10 PM ET

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Twins are fifth in the majors with a .254 batting average.

The Twins are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (413 total).

The Twins' .324 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The White Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored 386 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a team-leading batting average of .343.

Among all batters in MLB, Arraez ranks 231st in home runs and 150th in RBI.

Max Kepler has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .252.

Kepler ranks 102nd in homers in baseball and 85th in RBI.

Jorge Polanco has racked up a team-best 45 runs batted in.

Byron Buxton paces the Twins with 23 home runs.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has been key for Chicago with 11 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .301 this season.

In all of MLB, Abreu ranks 71st in home runs and 47th in RBI.

Robert leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 54.

Among all MLB hitters, Robert is 59th in home runs and 20th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn is slashing .285/.334/.438 this season for the White Sox.

Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .312. He's also hit five home runs with 21 RBI.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Rangers L 9-7 Away 7/10/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/12/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Home 7/13/2022 Brewers W 4-1 Home 7/14/2022 White Sox L 12-2 Home 7/15/2022 White Sox - Home 7/16/2022 White Sox - Home 7/17/2022 White Sox - Home 7/23/2022 Tigers - Away 7/24/2022 Tigers - Away 7/26/2022 Brewers - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Guardians L 8-4 Away 7/12/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Guardians W 7-0 Away 7/13/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Twins W 12-2 Away 7/15/2022 Twins - Away 7/16/2022 Twins - Away 7/17/2022 Twins - Away 7/22/2022 Guardians - Home 7/23/2022 Guardians - Home 7/23/2022 Guardians - Home

