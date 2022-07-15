How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Smeltzer takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Twins are fifth in the majors with a .254 batting average.
  • The Twins are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (413 total).
  • The Twins' .324 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
  • The White Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored 386 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a team-leading batting average of .343.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Arraez ranks 231st in home runs and 150th in RBI.
  • Max Kepler has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .252.
  • Kepler ranks 102nd in homers in baseball and 85th in RBI.
  • Jorge Polanco has racked up a team-best 45 runs batted in.
  • Byron Buxton paces the Twins with 23 home runs.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has been key for Chicago with 11 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .301 this season.
  • In all of MLB, Abreu ranks 71st in home runs and 47th in RBI.
  • Robert leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 54.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Robert is 59th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is slashing .285/.334/.438 this season for the White Sox.
  • Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .312. He's also hit five home runs with 21 RBI.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Rangers

L 9-7

Away

7/10/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Home

7/13/2022

Brewers

W 4-1

Home

7/14/2022

White Sox

L 12-2

Home

7/15/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Guardians

L 8-4

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

W 7-0

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Twins

W 12-2

Away

7/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
