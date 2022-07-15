How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Friday, July 15, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Mets' .254 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Mets have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (429 total runs).

The Mets rank third in the league with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 379 (4.3 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso leads the Mets with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 74.

Alonso is fifth in homers and first in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

Lindor is 31st in home runs and seventh in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while batting .275.

Starling Marte is batting .289 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Among all batters in MLB, Happ's home run total ranks 102nd and his RBI tally is 65th.

Contreras is batting .258 with an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Contreras is 50th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 104th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner's batting average of .308 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .224.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Marlins L 2-0 Home 7/11/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Braves L 4-1 Away 7/13/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 7/14/2022 Cubs W 8-0 Away 7/15/2022 Cubs - Away 7/16/2022 Cubs - Away 7/17/2022 Cubs - Away 7/22/2022 Padres - Home 7/23/2022 Padres - Home 7/24/2022 Padres - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Away 7/12/2022 Orioles L 4-2 Home 7/13/2022 Orioles L 7-1 Home 7/14/2022 Mets L 8-0 Home 7/15/2022 Mets - Home 7/16/2022 Mets - Home 7/17/2022 Mets - Home 7/22/2022 Phillies - Away 7/23/2022 Phillies - Away 7/24/2022 Phillies - Away

