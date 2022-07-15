How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .254 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (429 total runs).
  • The Mets rank third in the league with a .325 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 379 (4.3 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads the Mets with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 74.
  • Alonso is fifth in homers and first in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Lindor is 31st in home runs and seventh in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while batting .275.
  • Starling Marte is batting .289 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Happ's home run total ranks 102nd and his RBI tally is 65th.
  • Contreras is batting .258 with an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Contreras is 50th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 104th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner's batting average of .308 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .224.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Marlins

L 2-0

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

W 8-0

Away

7/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

L 7-1

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

L 8-0

Home

7/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
