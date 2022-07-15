How to Watch Mets at Cubs: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

The Mets go for their third straight win on Friday when they take on the Cubs in the second of a four-game series.

The New York Mets are in Chicago after a huge series win against the Braves, which they kept going with a big 8-0 win against the Cubs on Thursday.

How to Watch New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Mets jumped ahead with a run in the first and three more in the second and never looked back. They never let the Cubs truly threaten in the game and came away with an easy opening game victory.

Friday they will look to get their third straight win as they send Taijuan Walker to the mound. Walker has been good this year going 7-2 with a 2.63 ERA.

The Cubs will counter with former Met Marcus Stroman as they try and snap a seven-game losing streak.

Stroman pitched the previous two seasons with the Mets, but has struggled in his first year with the Cubs. He is currently 2-5 with a 4.91 ERA.

The Cubs have been struggling over the last week and Friday they are looking to finally get back in the win column and slow down the streaking Mets.

