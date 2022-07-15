How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox match up with Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees are 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (466 total, 5.2 per game).
  • The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
  • The Red Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 422 total runs this season.
  • The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .278, and leads the Yankees in home runs, with 31 and runs batted in with 66.
  • Judge's home runs place him first in MLB, and he is fifth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Rizzo is ninth in homers and 14th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 46 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is batting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads Boston in batting average (.327) and home runs (20) this season, while also chipping in with 52 RBI.
  • Devers is 12th in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Xander Bogaerts has 101 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Bogaerts is 146th in homers and 85th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .269/.313/.383.
  • J.D. Martinez is batting .306 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Away

7/10/2022

Red Sox

L 11-6

Away

7/12/2022

Reds

L 4-3

Home

7/13/2022

Reds

W 7-6

Home

7/14/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

7/15/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/22/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Yankees

W 11-6

Home

7/11/2022

Rays

L 10-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18600868
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx at Fever: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson7 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees: Stream MLB Rivalry Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson7 minutes ago
THUNDER SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors: Live Stream NBA Summer League

By Phil Watson7 minutes ago
baseball field
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Woodpeckers at Pelicans: Stream MiLB Live, TV channel

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
MMA Mat
MMA

How to Watch Lux Fight League 24 Challenge: Stream Live Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy