How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox match up with Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Friday, July 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees are 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (466 total, 5.2 per game).

The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 422 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .278, and leads the Yankees in home runs, with 31 and runs batted in with 66.

Judge's home runs place him first in MLB, and he is fifth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.

Among all MLB hitters, Rizzo is ninth in homers and 14th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 46 walks.

Gleyber Torres is batting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads Boston in batting average (.327) and home runs (20) this season, while also chipping in with 52 RBI.

Devers is 12th in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Xander Bogaerts has 101 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Among all major league batters, Bogaerts is 146th in homers and 85th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .269/.313/.383.

J.D. Martinez is batting .306 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Away 7/10/2022 Red Sox L 11-6 Away 7/12/2022 Reds L 4-3 Home 7/13/2022 Reds W 7-6 Home 7/14/2022 Reds L 7-6 Home 7/15/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/16/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/21/2022 Astros - Away 7/21/2022 Astros - Away 7/22/2022 Orioles - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Yankees W 11-6 Home 7/11/2022 Rays L 10-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Rays L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 7/15/2022 Yankees - Away 7/16/2022 Yankees - Away 7/17/2022 Yankees - Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home

