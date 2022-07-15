How to Watch Athletics at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The last-place Athletics take on the first-place Astros in an AL West battle.

The Oakland Athletics (30-60) close out their first half at Houston with a three-game series against the first-place Astros (58-30) that opens Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Oakland has lost five of seven while Houston is 13-3 in its last 16 games.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Astros' hot streak has come at an opportune time as they still hold an 11-game lead over the Mariners — winners of 11 straight — in the AL West.

Jeremy Peña delivered a series victory in Anaheim on Thursday night, singling home the winning run in the 10th inning of a 3-2 win over the free-falling Angels. Houston scored twice in the first before Los Angeles got the runs back in the third and fourth innings.

The Astros lost José Altuve to an injury after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning. Diagnosed with a contusion on his left leg, Altuve is day-to-day.

The A's gave up five runs in the first inning at Texas Wednesday and solo homers from Skye Bolt and Ramon Laureano in the ninth inning weren't enough.

Houston opens the series with right-hander Jake Odorizzi. The right-hander is making his 10th start of the season and his third since returning from an injured left ankle. He's 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.219 ERA in 42.2 innings and got the win at Oakland on Sunday with seven shutout innings.

Left-hander Cole Irvin is set for the A's. He's 3-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.131 WHIP in 89.1 innings and took the loss Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.