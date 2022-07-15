Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletics at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The last-place Athletics take on the first-place Astros in an AL West battle.

The Oakland Athletics (30-60) close out their first half at Houston with a three-game series against the first-place Astros (58-30) that opens Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Oakland has lost five of seven while Houston is 13-3 in its last 16 games.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Astros' hot streak has come at an opportune time as they still hold an 11-game lead over the Mariners — winners of 11 straight — in the AL West.

Jeremy Peña delivered a series victory in Anaheim on Thursday night, singling home the winning run in the 10th inning of a 3-2 win over the free-falling Angels. Houston scored twice in the first before Los Angeles got the runs back in the third and fourth innings.

The Astros lost José Altuve to an injury after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning. Diagnosed with a contusion on his left leg, Altuve is day-to-day.

The A's gave up five runs in the first inning at Texas Wednesday and solo homers from Skye Bolt and Ramon Laureano in the ninth inning weren't enough.

Houston opens the series with right-hander Jake Odorizzi. The right-hander is making his 10th start of the season and his third since returning from an injured left ankle. He's 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.219 ERA in 42.2 innings and got the win at Oakland on Sunday with seven shutout innings.

Left-hander Cole Irvin is set for the A's. He's 3-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.131 WHIP in 89.1 innings and took the loss Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cavaliers Suns Summer League
NBA

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Drillers at Cardinals: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is unable to make a catch over the wall on a home run by Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin (not pictured) in the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18698171 (1)
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Stream Track and Field

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18554386 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Dream: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. León: Stream Liga MX Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Pacific FC vs. York United FC: Stream Live, TV

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy