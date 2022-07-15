How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) celebrates with Oakland Athletics third baseman Dermis Garcia (76) and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) after hitting a grand slam home run during the twelfth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics will try to beat Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros when the teams meet on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros rank 17th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 394, 4.5 per game.

The Astros' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 297 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Tucker has put up a team-leading 61 runs batted in.

Tucker's home runs rank him 23rd in MLB, and he ranks eighth in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .243 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks.

Bregman ranks 71st in homers and 42nd in RBI in the majors.

Jose Altuve is hitting .277 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.

Yuli Gurriel is hitting .231 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .237 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 36 RBI.

Murphy is 102nd in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Andrus has 61 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Andrus ranks 173rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 197th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 38.

Ramon Laureano is batting .239 with an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Athletics L 3-2 Away 7/10/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Angels W 6-5 Away 7/13/2022 Angels L 7-1 Away 7/14/2022 Angels W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Athletics - Home 7/16/2022 Athletics - Home 7/17/2022 Athletics - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home 7/22/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Astros W 3-2 Home 7/10/2022 Astros L 6-1 Home 7/11/2022 Rangers L 10-8 Away 7/12/2022 Rangers W 14-7 Away 7/13/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Away 7/15/2022 Astros - Away 7/16/2022 Astros - Away 7/17/2022 Astros - Away 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/22/2022 Rangers - Home

