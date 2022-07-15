How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to Kyle Schwarber for continued success at the plate when they square off against Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Friday, July 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Marlins vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Marlins' .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 23rd in runs scored with 370, 4.2 per game.

The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 415 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

Garrett Cooper leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .295.

Among all batters in baseball, Cooper's home runs place him 146th, and his RBI tally puts him 70th.

Aguilar is batting .245 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Aguilar ranks 71st in home runs in baseball and 92nd in RBI.

Miguel Rojas has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .242.

Jon Berti has 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 walks while batting .271.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 28 and runs batted in with 57.

Schwarber's home run total places him second in the big leagues, and he ranks 14th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .479 on the year.

Hoskins is currently 19th in homers and 57th in RBI in the major leagues.

Nicholas Castellanos has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

J.T. Realmuto has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .371 on the year.

Marlins and Phillies Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 7/11/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Home 7/12/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Pirates W 5-4 Home 7/14/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Phillies - Home 7/16/2022 Phillies - Home 7/17/2022 Phillies - Home 7/21/2022 Rangers - Home 7/22/2022 Pirates - Away 7/23/2022 Pirates - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals W 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals L 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays L 8-2 Away 7/15/2022 Marlins - Away 7/16/2022 Marlins - Away 7/17/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Cubs - Home 7/23/2022 Cubs - Home 7/24/2022 Cubs - Home

